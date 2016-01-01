Overview

Dr. Thomas Barber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Barber works at South Shore Skin Surgeons At Bmc in Boston, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.