Dr. Thomas Barbaro, DPM
Dr. Thomas Barbaro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Thomas Barbaro DPM800B JERICHO TPKE, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 437-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Despite Dr. Barbaro’s somewhat rough manner, he is the best podiatrist. He really knows his stuff, and has a passion for his work. He did joint replacement on my large toe for severe arthritis and it was amazing. No other doctors even heard of it or perform that surgery. Dr B goes out of his way for his patients!
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Barbaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbaro has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbaro speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbaro.
