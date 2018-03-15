Dr. Bantly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Bantly, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bantly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bantly works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas W. Bantly M.d. P.c1700 Tree Ln Ste 260, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-7534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bantly?
Dr. Bantly is truly compassionate relative to other doctors in general. He tackles issues with exactly what he thinks is necessary, no more, no less. I think he is able to see in to people's issues more deeply than than the average psychiatrist, and more deeply than he lets on.
About Dr. Thomas Bantly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1003901422
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bantly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bantly works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bantly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bantly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bantly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bantly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.