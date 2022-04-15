Overview

Dr. Thomas Balshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Balshi works at Liposculpture Center in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.