Dr. Thomas Baldacchino, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Baldacchino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They graduated from University Of Rome School Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Baldacchino works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Cardiovascular Specs200 Medical Pkwy Ste 370, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 445-5998
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best cardiologist I’ve seen in 25 years. Incredibly thorough!
About Dr. Thomas Baldacchino, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1720057631
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital Seton Hall University
- St Joseph's Hosp-Seton Hall U
- University Of Rome School Of Medicine & Surgery
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldacchino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldacchino has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more.
Dr. Baldacchino speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldacchino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldacchino.
