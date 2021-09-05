Dr. Thomas Baier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Baier, MD
Dr. Thomas Baier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Advocate Medical Group-libertyville 825 Milwaukee825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 634-1766Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Aurora Health Center45 Tower Ct, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 634-1766Tuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Greenleaf Orthopaedic Associates: Round Lake2552 N Il Route 83, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Directions (224) 444-2050
Advocate Medical Group Orthopedics105 N Greenleaf St, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 623-3090
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
I had a complete right knee replacement approximately 10 years ago and I was absolutely pleased with the professionalism and care provided to me. Everything was explained completely and I had full confidence in the staff and doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- So Ill U Sch Med
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
