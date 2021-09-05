See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Thomas Baier, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Baier, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (71)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Baier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Baier works at Advocate Health Care in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Round Lake Beach, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. RAFAEL SIERRA, MD
Dr. RAFAEL SIERRA, MD
3.7 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Stuart,, MD
Dr. Michael Stuart,, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Medical Group-libertyville 825 Milwaukee
    825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 634-1766
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Aurora Health Center
    45 Tower Ct, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 634-1766
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Greenleaf Orthopaedic Associates: Round Lake
    2552 N Il Route 83, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 444-2050
  4. 4
    Advocate Medical Group Orthopedics
    105 N Greenleaf St, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 623-3090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baier?

    Sep 05, 2021
    I had a complete right knee replacement approximately 10 years ago and I was absolutely pleased with the professionalism and care provided to me. Everything was explained completely and I had full confidence in the staff and doctor.
    Fred — Sep 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Baier, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Baier, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baier to family and friends

    Dr. Baier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Baier, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Baier, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699765842
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • So Ill U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Baier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baier has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Baier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Baier, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.