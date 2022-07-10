Overview

Dr. Thomas Badin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Badin works at Thomas Badin MD in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.