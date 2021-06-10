Overview

Dr. Thomas Backer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Backer works at Atlanta Cardiology Consultants in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.