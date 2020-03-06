Overview

Dr. Thomas Azzolini, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Azzolini works at Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.