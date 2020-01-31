Dr. Thomas Ayres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ayres, MD
Dr. Thomas Ayres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Knoxville Heart Group908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (865) 492-5450
Knoxville Heart Group110 Hospital Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 546-5111
Knoxville Heart Group1819 Clinch Ave Ste 108, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-5111
Knoxville Heart Group744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 114, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 546-5111
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ayres and his Physician Assistant Bridgett, as always made my visit a pleasant one. Both were very patient focused and genuinely interested in how I was feeling after a year since my A valve replacement. I can say with confidence - as a team the two of them made my surgery experience a pleasant one. I would recommend Dr Ayes to anyone who is having heart issues.
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ayres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayres has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.