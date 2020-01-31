Overview

Dr. Thomas Ayres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Ayres works at Morristown-Hamblen Hosp Rdtn On in Morristown, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN, Knoxville, TN and Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.