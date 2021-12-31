See All Oncologists in Marble Falls, TX
Dr. Thomas Aung, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Aung, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marble Falls, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Aung works at Texas Oncology - Marble Falls in Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology - Marble Falls
    1100 Mission Hills Dr Ste 200, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 283-0062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Myeloma
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Myeloma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Dr. Aung has been my Medical Oncologist for the past six years. His professionalism and attention to detail are unsurpassed. In my 72 years, I have never had any Doctor I trusted more. His guidance of my cancer journey has been both exceptional and comforting.
    Sue Beam — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Aung, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1679515530
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Aung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aung works at Texas Oncology - Marble Falls in Marble Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aung’s profile.

    Dr. Aung has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

