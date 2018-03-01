Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Atkins works at
Locations
Thomas L. Atkins MD, PLLC214 S Main St Ste 204, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 657-7676
- 2 1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5020, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 764-6875
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atkins is caring, an excellent listener, and very invested in the care of his patients.
About Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1235217811
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Children's Hospital Oakland
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkins works at
Dr. Atkins speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.
