Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD

Ophthalmology
39 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and Wamego Health Center.

Dr. Ashley works at Ophthalmology PA in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmology P.A.
    1616 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 (785) 233-2280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Stormont Vail Hospital
  Wamego Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Cataract Removal Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 22, 2020
    I have been coming to this office since I was 5 or 6— since 1960ish. I have seen all three generations of Dr. Ashley’s. Dr. Tom’s Dad and Grandpa did my eye surgeries when I was 7 and 9. I would trust no one else with my sight. As for the office being outdated as mentioned in a previous review, they are right. However, it is exactly how I remember it because there is still that Blue Marlin on the wall in the waiting room, with the same blue bench seats! It’s retro! Shows how well the office has been cared for all of these years! Excellent doctor, he explains everything.
    Nancy Hewitt — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD

    Ophthalmology
    39 years of experience
    English
    1265414270
    Education & Certifications

    University of Pennsylvania
    Oregon Health And Science University
    Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Southern Methodist University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

