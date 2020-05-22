Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD
Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and Wamego Health Center.
Ophthalmology P.A.1616 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 233-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- Wamego Health Center
I have been coming to this office since I was 5 or 6— since 1960ish. I have seen all three generations of Dr. Ashley’s. Dr. Tom’s Dad and Grandpa did my eye surgeries when I was 7 and 9. I would trust no one else with my sight. As for the office being outdated as mentioned in a previous review, they are right. However, it is exactly how I remember it because there is still that Blue Marlin on the wall in the waiting room, with the same blue bench seats! It’s retro! Shows how well the office has been cared for all of these years! Excellent doctor, he explains everything.
About Dr. Thomas Ashley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265414270
- University of Pennsylvania
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Southern Methodist University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
