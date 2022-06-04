See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Salvador Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Dr. Asciuto works at Asciuto, Thomas M.D. in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asciuto, Thomas M.D.
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 4600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 861-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Dr Asciuto is an incredible physician and I cannot recommend him enough to others.
    — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1649298852
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda Univ MC
    • North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
    • Universidad Del Salvador Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asciuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asciuto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asciuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asciuto works at Asciuto, Thomas M.D. in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Asciuto’s profile.

    Dr. Asciuto has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asciuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Asciuto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asciuto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asciuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asciuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

