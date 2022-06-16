Dr. Thomas Arnold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Arnold, DPM
Dr. Thomas Arnold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canton, OH.
Stark County Foot & Ankle Clinic4503 FULTON DR NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 956-4857
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Arnold is very personable and explained everything he was doing in a way I could understand. He made sure I got out of my appointment what I was looking for and was very knowledgeable.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
