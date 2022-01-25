Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD
Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Neurology Clinic PC8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 747-1111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He’s a very kind and through physician. He takes all the time he needs to go over all your medications and then addresses your present health and any new concerns you may have. I am very happy with Dr. Arnold and I’m sure you will be too.
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1366494668
- University of Alabama Hospital
- U Tenn
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.