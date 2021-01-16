See All Vascular Surgeons in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Arnold works at Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center
    1110 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 476-9100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Suffolk Vascular Asssociates, PLLC
    329 E Main St Ste 8, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 979-0222
  3. 3
    Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center
    1149 Old Country Rd Ste C4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 591-9003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Staff is kind patient and accommodating with my brothers disability. DrArnold is caring and concerned. Highly recommended. Debbie O’Toole
    About Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356312334
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • University Of Pennsylvania Health System-Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
