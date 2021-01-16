Overview

Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Arnold works at Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.