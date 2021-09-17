Overview

Dr. Thomas Arne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Arne works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Diabetic Foot Exam along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.