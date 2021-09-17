Dr. Thomas Arne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Arne, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Arne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional with friendly yet stern bedside manner. Both surgery results successful and some. Couldn’t ask for more!
About Dr. Thomas Arne, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508814633
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arne has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Diabetic Foot Exam, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.