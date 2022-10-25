Overview

Dr. Thomas Arndt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Arndt works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.