Overview

Dr. Thomas Armstrong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology in Hatboro, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

