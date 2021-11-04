Dr. Thomas Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Armstrong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology345 N York Rd Ste 2, Hatboro, PA 19040 Directions
-
2
Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology1550 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
Dr Armstrong operated on my husband eyes for cataract. My husband at 65 doesn’t need glasses and he can see very well. I highly recommend doctor Amstrong!
About Dr. Thomas Armstrong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1063451102
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armstrong speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.