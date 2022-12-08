Overview

Dr. Thomas Armsey II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Armsey II works at Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC, West Columbia, SC and Irmo, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.