Overview

Dr. Thomas Apuzzo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Apuzzo works at Saint Johns Medical Group in Yonkers, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.