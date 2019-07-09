Overview

Dr. Thomas Appleby, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Appleby works at Coastal Surgical Vascular and Vein Specialist in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.