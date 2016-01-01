Dr. Anzalone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Anzalone, MD
Dr. Thomas Anzalone, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Total Anesthesia Care1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cigna
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Anzalone accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anzalone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anzalone.
