Overview

Dr. Thomas Andrews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Shasta Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.