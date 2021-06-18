Dr. Thomas Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Andrews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Shasta Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2891 Churn Creek Rd, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 221-7474
- 2 2885 Churn Creek Rd, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 221-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful caring and kind. Give you option of lifestyle changes or meds. Its been a long three years but I feel alive for the first time. Learning to reparent myself, but feel heard and supported here. Best place for a change and the genetic testing to assure you don’t get bad medicines. Best mental health facility in Shasta County.
About Dr. Thomas Andrews, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245393651
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Meml Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrews speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.