Dr. Thomas Amrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Amrick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Colon & Rectal Surgeons33 Overlook Rd Ste 412, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 232-6151
Medical Diagnostic Associates99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2000
Westfield Associates512 E BROAD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-6151
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient under Dr. Amrick’s care for nearly 20 years his diagnoses and treatment plans have been accurate and successful regarding my gastric illnesses. He takes the time to listen to my story and explain his decisions. He is an excellent doctor who I highly recommend.
About Dr. Thomas Amrick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amrick has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Amrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amrick.
