Dr. Thomas Amrick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Amrick works at Atlantic Colon & Rectal Surgeons - Summit in Summit, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.