Dr. Thomas Amidon, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Amidon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Amidon works at
Locations
Providence Health & Services Mt350 Heritage Way Ste 2100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 257-8992
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was "fortunate" enough to have "experienced" Dr Amidon in 2009. Needless to say, he was a LIFESAVER! Being a "lifesaver" initself, or skilled, or knowledgeable, are not necessarily what make him the best. The sincerity of his' caring and concern with every follow up visit is unsurpassed.
About Dr. Thomas Amidon, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699736579
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Yale University School Of Med
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

