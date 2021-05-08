Dr. Thomas Amalfitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amalfitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Amalfitano, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Amalfitano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Amalfitano works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-4575Monday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amalfitano?
Dr. Amalfitano has been super ot work with my very bad knees. He's been thorough in investigating and explained things to me so I understood what was needed and what he expected with trying to do a double knee replacement. He wouldn't do the surgery until my overall health was in good order--showing he wasn't just pushing ahead , even if I wasn't physically able to handle the surgery needed. Fantastic surgeon!
About Dr. Thomas Amalfitano, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104812809
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Scis Ctr Stony Brook
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amalfitano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amalfitano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amalfitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amalfitano works at
Dr. Amalfitano has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amalfitano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amalfitano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amalfitano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amalfitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amalfitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.