Dr. Thomas Alosco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Alosco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Center for Vein Restoration | Waterbury475 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (855) 565-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Alosco?
The technician (hopefully this is the proper title) who performed the scan of the veins in my legs did an excellent job. A print out of the results was created in a few minutes on the spot. Dr. Alosco reviewed the results, explained the results and gave me options. The Doctor’s communication style was perfect and reassuring. The individual who performed the scan clearly knew exactly what she was doing. Combing this with Doctor Alosco’s expert (and understandable) description of the test results and my options causes me to highly recommended this practice!
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215124698
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- General Surgery
Dr. Alosco works at
