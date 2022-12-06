Overview

Dr. Thomas Allardyce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Allardyce works at Linden Medical Group in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.