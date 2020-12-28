Dr. Thomas Alfreda Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfreda Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Alfreda Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Alfreda Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Alfreda Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas A Alfreda Jr and Associates PC2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 207, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 666-8645
-
2
Advanced Pediatrics8551 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 281, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 666-8645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfreda Jr?
Dr. Alfreda and his staff are Uh-Mazing! My husband and I both see him. His services as a concierge doctor are well worth the price for us. We can always get in to see him within a day if needed, rarely wait over 10 minutes to get into a room and always get as much time with him as needed. His staff is on top of everything and super friendly. I can text almost any time of day and get a response in minutes. The Dr and his entire office are like family to us. Dr Alfreda takes the time to listen and works with you to find a solution or ordering the testing that needs to be done. He doesn't BS you and has a bedside manner that is relatable. He's a straight shooter without being a jerk. He is kind and compassionate. It's hard to find this level of caring and service these days and he hits all the marks for us.
About Dr. Thomas Alfreda Jr, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1487824041
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfreda Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfreda Jr accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfreda Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfreda Jr works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfreda Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfreda Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfreda Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfreda Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.