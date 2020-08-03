Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8638Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Alexander since he was doing his Fellowship. There is no one I would trust more with treating my Ménière’s disease. He has implanted numerous PE tubes in my ear drum over the years. He always tells me what to expect before he does anything during the procedure. I’m very happy that I can now see him at the Rancho Bernardo Clinic.
About Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1275696080
Education & Certifications
- UCSD - Neurotology &amp; Skull Base Surgery
- UCSD - Otolaryngology/Head &amp; Neck Surgery
- UCSD
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.