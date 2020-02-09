Dr. Thomas Albini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Albini, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Albini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
1
Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Ophtmlgy900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
3
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very dedicated and knowledgeable
About Dr. Thomas Albini, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1831106079
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
