Dr. Thomas Alberico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Alberico, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Hospitals
Dr. Alberico works at
Locations
1
Virginia Oncology Associates1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 466-8683
2
Virginia Oncology Associates6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-8683
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alberico is a compassionate and efficient medical professional , that instills confidence and trust to me as a patient with MDS. My Chemo treatments are vital to my quality of life and Dr Alberico is keenly aware of keeping me in the loop as lab tests reveal my medical condition toward impovement
About Dr. Thomas Alberico, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1922001064
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Hospitals
- University Of Va Med Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberico has seen patients for Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alberico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberico, there are benefits to both methods.