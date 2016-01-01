Dr. Thomas Alber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Alber, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Alber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange City, FL. They completed their residency with A Palmer Hosp-Chldn & Women, Pediatrics
Dr. Alber works at
Locations
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Orange City2505 Junior St # 201, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary410 Waymont Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Alber, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1902886773
Education & Certifications
- A Palmer Hosp-Chldn & Women, Pediatrics
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alber works at
Dr. Alber speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alber.
