Dr. Thomas Aiello, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Aiello, DO is a Pulmonologist in Camillus, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Aiello works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Camillus, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY, Fayetteville, NY and Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists PC
    5700 W Genesee St Ste 225, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 475-8401
  2. 2
    945 E Genesee St Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 475-8401
  3. 3
    Pulmonary Health Physicians
    546 TOWNE DR, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 234-0800
  4. 4
    St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center
    7246 Janus Park Dr, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 458-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Abscess
Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asbestosis
Asthma in Adults
Autoimmune Diseases
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Chronic Bronchitis
Empyema
Fungal Infections
Histoplasmosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mechanical Ventilation
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Thrombosis
Tuberculosis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    Mar 20, 2019
    Office Staff are very politely very helpful.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aiello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aiello has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aiello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aiello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

