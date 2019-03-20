Dr. Aiello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Aiello, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Aiello, DO is a Pulmonologist in Camillus, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Aiello works at
Locations
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists PC5700 W Genesee St Ste 225, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 475-8401
- 2 945 E Genesee St Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 475-8401
Pulmonary Health Physicians546 TOWNE DR, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 234-0800
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center7246 Janus Park Dr, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 458-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Office Staff are very politely very helpful.
About Dr. Thomas Aiello, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Syracuse Med Center
- St Joseph Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Syracuse University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
