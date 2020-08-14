Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD
Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Abe Green MD A Prof Medical Corp.2080 Century Park E Ste 1410, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 277-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ahn is by far the best doctor I’ve ever had. He’s punctual, professional and most importantly, he’s incredibly intelligent. Dr. Ahn will listen to you and he will never be in a rush to see his next patient. I strongly urge you to give Dr. Ahn a try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
About Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.