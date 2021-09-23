Overview

Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Ahlering works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

