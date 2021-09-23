See All Urologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD

Urology
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Ahlering works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7005
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University of California, Irvine
    333 City Blvd W Ste 2100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6068

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 23, 2021
Dr. Ahlering operated on me five years ago. I had a Gleason score of 4x4. He has the skill to be honest, direct, and compassionate. My anxiety is always reduced following a consult. I do my PSA every 3 months and report to Dr. Ahlering. Prior to meeting him I had consults with numerous physicians, but by far, he stood out as the most competent, knowledgeable and caring of them all. I can't thank him enough for the personal care I have received. Dr. Jack Schnel
Sep 23, 2021
About Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013983386
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • L A Co Usc Med Center
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ahlering has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ahlering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ahlering works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahlering’s profile.

Dr. Ahlering has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahlering on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlering.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahlering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahlering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

