Dr. Ahern Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Ahern Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ahern Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Ahern Jr works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Lj Anderson Medical Pavilion9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5003Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Ahern was my cardiologist after my quadruple bypass for over 14 years until I moved back to another state. He was always very personable, always explained things in terms I could understand, was always very attentive to my concerns and never rush through my appointments. I highly recommend Dr.Ahern to anyone who wants a cardiologist who will take excellent care of you. I am just sorry I left his care.
About Dr. Thomas Ahern Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073599858
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Internal Medicine
