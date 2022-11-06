Overview

Dr. Thomas Aguirre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Aguirre works at Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.