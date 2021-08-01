Overview

Dr. Thomas Abrahamsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Abrahamsen works at Westport Family Medicine LLC in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.