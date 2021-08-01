Dr. Thomas Abrahamsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahamsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Abrahamsen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Abrahamsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Westport Family Medicine LLC129 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-9430
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice bedside manner. He does push medications that he sells at very high premium. For example, he charged me $59 for 7.5ml of tolnaflate 1% solution. At Walmart, 30ml of tolnaflate 1% cream is $3.48. He has a way of saying "I'll leave medicine for you". When I asked are these samples, he answered "no samples".
About Dr. Thomas Abrahamsen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487698635
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Abrahamsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahamsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahamsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahamsen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrahamsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahamsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahamsen.
