Dr. Thomas Abernathy Jr, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Abernathy Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania, Hahnemann School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Abernathy Jr works at Gastro Health in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Catonsville
    700 Geipe Rd Ste 230, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 247-7500
  2. 2
    Gastro Health - Columbia
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 110, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 992-9797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lactose Intolerance
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Lactose Intolerance
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
All Types of Food Poisoning
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Blood Disorders
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Abernathy Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538105697
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center, Washington, Dc
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania, Hahnemann School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse College In Atlanta, Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Abernathy Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abernathy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abernathy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abernathy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abernathy Jr has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abernathy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernathy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernathy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abernathy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abernathy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

