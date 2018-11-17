Overview

Dr. Thomas Abell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Campbellsville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Spring View Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Abell works at Abell Eyes Refractive Solutions and Optical Shoppe of Campbellsville, KY in Campbellsville, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.