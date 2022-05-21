See All Vascular Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Abbruzzese works at HCA Florida Vascular Specialists in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Vascular Specialists
    266 S Moon Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 21, 2022
    Very friendly yet professional. He was very easy to talk with. Dr. Abbruzzese left me feeling hopeful. My anxiety of seeing another new physician was quickly dissolved.
    Kathe — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689710279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Ma
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbruzzese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbruzzese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbruzzese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbruzzese works at HCA Florida Vascular Specialists in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abbruzzese’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbruzzese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbruzzese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbruzzese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbruzzese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

