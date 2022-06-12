Overview

Dr. Thomas Aaberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Aaberg works at Retina Specialists Of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.