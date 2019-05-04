Dr. Thom Loree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thom Loree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thom Loree, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
ECMC Department of Head & Neck Surgery/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-3698
Katherine J. Frachetti M.d. PC1083 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 882-1023
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loree is the man you want to see for these conditions requiring surgery. He is an excellent doctor and communicator. You dont feel rushed and he answers all your questions. I would recommend Dr. Loree without reservation
About Dr. Thom Loree, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Vassar College Poughkeepsie Ny
- General Surgery
