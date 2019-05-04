Overview

Dr. Thom Loree, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Loree works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.