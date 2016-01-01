Dr. Tho Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tho Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tho Nguyen, MD is a dermatologist in Hurst, TX. Dr. Nguyen completed a residency at Parkland Health and Hospital System Use Code 3115. He currently practices at Northeast Tarrant Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Tho Quoc Nguyen MD1733 Precinct Line Rd, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 281-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Tho Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861462020
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health and Hospital System Use Code 3115
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Warts and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.