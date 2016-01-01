Overview

Dr. Tho Luong, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Luong works at Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.