Overview

Dr. Tho Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Le works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.