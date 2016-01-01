Dr. Tho Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tho Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tho Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa6151 S Yale Ave Ste 100A, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8500
-
2
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa - South10505 E 91st St Ste 208, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 494-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- OSMA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
About Dr. Tho Le, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134193832
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.