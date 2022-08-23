See All Rheumatologists in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Thitinan Srikulmontree, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thitinan Srikulmontree, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Srikulmontree works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA with other offices in Rocklin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 23, 2022
Dr. Tree is amazing. I previously struggled to find a doctor who actually listened and acted in my best interest. Dr. Tree and her staff are all extremely knowledgable and genuinely care.
— Aug 23, 2022
Photo: Dr. Thitinan Srikulmontree, MD
About Dr. Thitinan Srikulmontree, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Thai
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1699722603
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Va Commonwealth U
Residency
  • U HI
Internship
  • U HI
Medical Education
  • CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thitinan Srikulmontree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srikulmontree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Srikulmontree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Srikulmontree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Srikulmontree has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srikulmontree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Srikulmontree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srikulmontree.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srikulmontree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srikulmontree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

